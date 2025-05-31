Tinubu Hosts Ademola Lookman In Lagos, Hails CAF Player Of The Year

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday received Nigerian international footballer, Ademola Lookman, at his Lagos residence following the winger’s recent crowning as the 2024 CAF Footballer of the Year.

Naija News reports that Lookman arrived with his prestigious award and was warmly welcomed by the President, who commended the Atalanta star for bringing honour to Nigeria through his exceptional performances for both club and country.

Lookman’s achievement comes just a year after fellow Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen clinched the same accolade in 2023, marking back-to-back wins for Nigeria in African football’s highest individual honour.

His rise to continental glory follows a brilliant 2023/2024 season, where he netted 17 goals and recorded 11 assists in all competitions for Italian side Atalanta.

One of Lookman’s most memorable moments came in the UEFA Europa League final, where he scored a sensational hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen, securing Atalanta’s first-ever European trophy.

At the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire, Lookman was a key figure in Nigeria’s march to the final. He scored three crucial goals and was named in the Team of the Tournament alongside captain William Troost-Ekong.

Following AFCON, the winger returned to Atalanta and wrapped up the 2024/25 campaign on a high note, finishing with 20 goals across all competitions and helping the Serie A side secure a third-place league finish.