Tinubu Has Not Endorsed Gov Mbah For A Second Term In Office – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Enugu State Chapter has rubbished claims by Anambra-born businessman Prince Arthur Eze that President Bola Tinubu has endorsed Governor Peter Mbah for a second term in office.

The party described the reports as misleading and completely baseless.

Speaking via a statement issued at the weekend by its Publicity Secretary, Titus Ezeagu, the APC stated that Eze has no mandate to speak on behalf of the president.

The party dismissed the businessman’s claims as a “personal opinion driven by self-interest rather than political reality.”

They emphasised that Eze is not a member of the APC and did not support the candidacy of President Tinubu.

The statement reads, “Prince Arthur Eze is not a member of the APC. He is neither a spokesperson for President Tinubu nor has he ever played any official role in the President’s campaign or administration.

“In fact, prior to and during the 2023 general elections, Eze was widely known to have openly opposed Tinubu’s presidential ambition, preferring another candidate altogether.

“It is, therefore, disingenuous, self serving and opportunistic for him to now claim to speak on behalf of the President.

“Let it be made clear: the President has not made any statement; public or private, endorsing any governor in any state for a second term, including Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State”.

The APC further advised individuals like Arthur Eze to desist from making pronouncements that could undermine the democratic and electoral process in Enugu State and the country in general.

“We urge Mr. Eze to concentrate on his business ventures and allow the democratic process to unfold in accordance with the Constitution without resort to spreading cheap propaganda which will put Mr President in a bad light nationally and internationally,” it said.