Stop This Issue Of Entitlement – Gov Eno Warns Akwa Ibom Youths Against Planned Mayhem

The governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, has raised alarm over plans by some youth group leaders to cause mayhem in the state by working with external collaborators.

According to the governor, the aggrieved individuals are trying to cause disturbance in the state over the perceived denial of benefits for 2023 electoral support for the governor.

Eno, speaking on Friday at the flag-off of a project to build homes for Akwa Ibom state judges, bemoaned a culture of extreme entitlement over the state’s government treasury.

He insisted that he owes no support group any special benefit and would deal decisively with anyone caught stirring violence.

He told the gathering, “I’m speaking to our young people. We’re providing jobs and aware that some of these youth leaders are planning to bring in mercenaries from outside the state.

“We know what you’re doing and we are up to the task. This state under my watch will continue to be peaceful and we’ll confront anyone or group of persons that will attempt to detail the peace God had brought here.

“Let us stop this issue of entitlement. It’s so much around us. You feel entitled to everything. It must be me. They didn’t recognize me.

“It’s only in Akwa Ibom that people feel so entitled. And they look to the gates of Government House as if a bullion van is going to come out and start sharing money.

“And when you finish same people are the ones to petition you to EFCC, that you took government money. It’s not me. I will defend any decision I’ve taken.”