‘Select Your Battles’ – PDP Crisis Deepens As Lamido Demands Wike, Ortom Expulsion

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is once again embroiled in internal turmoil as former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has openly declared his refusal to participate in any party meetings attended by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.

Lamido, who is a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), accused the party of lacking the courage to discipline those openly undermining its unity and electoral fortunes.

He expressed frustration over the PDP’s continued tolerance of individuals who worked against the party during the 2023 general elections.

“I will not attend any PDP meeting unless Wike is expelled and people like Ortom are removed from the BoT,” Lamido said.

“I remain a PDP member. But I will not participate in any of the party’s activities and meetings while those sabotaging the party remain at the helms.”

Lamido criticised the inclusion of Samuel Anyanwu—who was roundly rejected by the South-East—as National Secretary, and questioned why those who declared support for other presidential candidates, like Peter Obi, still hold strategic roles in the PDP.

He also slammed Wike’s actions in office, particularly the recent sealing of the PDP National Secretariat by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), calling it “un-African” and “destructive.”

“He [Wike] claims that he financed, and still finances, the PDP. But I ask: is it wrong for a son to take care of his mother? Does it now mean the mother must submit to the son and take orders from him simply because he is providing her clothing?” Lamido asked.

“Here is someone who was honoured by the PDP, brought into relevance by the PDP, and now turning around to fight the very party that made him.”

Party Divided on Way Forward

However, not all party members share Lamido’s stance. Some insiders believe his approach could worsen the PDP’s internal divisions and derail ongoing reconciliation efforts.

“You select your battles. You don’t face too many at the same time,” a source told Saturday Sun. “Now that we have successfully held our NEC meeting, I believe we have broken the jinx. We must proceed carefully, especially as we try to resolve the National Secretary issue.”

Others accused Lamido and senior PDP figures of enabling Wike’s rise within the party during previous administrations.

“Where were they when he was funding the party, changing convention venues at will?” another party stalwart questioned.

“In 2019, Wike had over 300 of 700 delegates. He nearly foisted Tambuwal on the party. When Atiku considered making Wike his running mate, it was Lamido and others who convinced him otherwise. So what did they expect when the crisis broke out?”

The source warned that without strong, consistent leadership, the PDP risks further fragmentation, including the potential defection of key governors like Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom.

“If we are not careful, we could lose more governors. No one wants to contest under a platform with no clear leadership direction. The APC is watching, and their strategy is to ensure we are financially weakened ahead of the next elections.”