Rep Faults NIPOST ₦270,000 Registration Fee Charge On Dispatch Riders

House of Representatives member, Esosa Iyawe, has condemned the yearly registration fee of ₦270,000 charged on dispatch riders by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

The Oredo Federal Constituency lawmaker decried that NIPOST also charges defaulters ₦320,000 per motorcycle.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party, described the charge as outrageous.

In a statement on Saturday, Edo State federal lawmaker said the charges threaten the livelihoods of many young people and small business owners.

“Last week, I submitted a petition to the House on behalf of Traders Welfare Union, Edo State regarding the unlawful and burdensome policies being implemented by NIPOST on dispatch riders and logistics operators within Edo State.

“The petition specifically calls for the House to set up a committee to investigate the ongoing NIPOST registration policy, which mandates dispatch riders to pay an outrageous ₦270,000 annually as a registration fee. Even more concerning, defaulters are being charged ₦320,000 per motorcycle.

“These fees are not only excessive but also threaten the livelihoods of many young people and small business owners who depend on logistics services to survive. This policy is viewed by many as exploitative, lacking transparency, and without proper legal foundation,” he said.

Iyawe urged the House to intervene and halt NIPOST’s outrageous charges. He stated that government policies should be geared towards supporting economic growth and not to stifle innovation and enterprise.

“I urged the House to intervene swiftly by reviewing this policy, engaging with key stakeholders, and putting in place a more just and supportive regulatory framework for the logistics industry in Edo State.

“Our people deserve policies that support growth, not ones that stifle innovation and enterprise,” the statement on his 𝕏 added.