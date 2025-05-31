Otti Is Afraid That He Might Be Sabotaged – Former Lawmaker

Former member of the House of Representatives, Nkem Uzoma Abonta, has accused the governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, of refusing to accommodate members of the opposition in his inner team.

According to Abonta, Otti is afraid that the opposition might sabotage his administration.

He claimed that the members of the opposition are still in a “fighting and war mood” against the Governor, which, according to him, makes the Governor avoid them.

Abonta, who represented the Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal constituency in the National Assembly, said this on Friday during a live radio program aired on Flo FM Umuahia.

He advised the members of his party, the PDP, and other opposition political parties to abandon their warrior posture if they desired to be accommodated by Otti.

Abonta said, “I see him as a man who is careful and wants to take full responsibility for his actions and not too much delegation because of the system he met on the ground.

“He does not know who to trust. You don’t be in a war and fighting mood and you expect one to sit down and discuss with you.

“There is also the fear that he may be sabotaged. The State House of Assembly is there to debate whatever the Governor is doing. We elected them to represent us.”

He said that Otti had done well in the State in two years, introducing some things which his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), did not do in the State.

According to him, the recent signing of the Abia Old Persons Law by the Governor, which is designed to take care of the healthcare and other needs of old people in the State, the construction of new roads, and the clearing of loads of waste from the streets of Aba are some of the things the PDP could not do while in power.