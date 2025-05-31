Oniroko Of Iroko, Oba Olasunkanmi Opeola Is Dead

The Oniroko of Iroko, Oba Sunmaila Olasunkanmi Abioye Opeola (Kurunloju I), has joined his ancestors.

Naija News reports that the revered monarch passed away in the early hours of Friday, May 30, 2025, after a period of illness.

His death was confirmed in an official statement issued by Prince Dolapo Abioye on behalf of the Opeola-Oniroko royal family.

“It is with a deep sense of sorrow and profound respect that I write to formally announce the passing of His Royal Highness, Oba Sunmaila Olasunkanmi Abioye Opeola (Kurunloju I), the Oniroko of Iroko,” the statement read.

According to the family, the traditional ruler’s remains will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 1, at 10:00 a.m. Details of the burial arrangements will be communicated subsequently.

Prince Abioye described the late monarch as a pillar of unity, tradition, and development whose reign brought positive transformation to the Iroko community in Akinyele Local Government Area and Oyo State at large.

“During his reign, His Royal Highness was a symbol of unity, tradition, and progress. He devoted his life to the service of his people, the preservation of our customs, and the pursuit of development in Iroko, Akinyele Local Government, and Oyo State in general,” he stated.