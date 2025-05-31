Nigerians Have Short Memory, Tinubu Has Done Well – Onanuga

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said most Nigerians suffer from memory loss.

Onanuga said it’s a short memory span that made Nigerians appreciate what President Tinubu has achieved in two years.

Naija News reports that Onanuga, in an interview with Arise News on Friday, stated that citizens forgot how bad the country was when Tinubu took over in 2023.

“Many Nigerians sometimes exhibit the problem of lack of memory. We have very short memory, we forget where we started from and we just start blaming President Tinubu for all the problems that Nigeria is going through,” he said.

The President’s spokesman told Nigerians that there was fuel scarcity in 2023, but Tinubu has ended it.

“I remember, for instance, in May 2023, when Tinubu took over the government, there was fuel shortage in this country. If we forgot that all through the election that year, there was fuel shortage,” he stated.

He further explained that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), which had been the major supplier of fuel, had to raise pump prices immediately after the subsidy removal due to massive debts and inability to import fuel.

“NNPC was saying the federal government was owing it over 4 trillion Naira, and it was also owing its suppliers abroad. So what the federal government did, what President Tinubu did, was to bring some life into NNPC… so that fuel can be available. People forget that easily,” he explained

He further dismissed arguments on fuel subsidy removal. He argued that there was no way Tinubu would have continued paying for fuel subsidy.

“There was no way Nigeria could have sustained the regime of fuel subsidy. No way, because the resources are just not there, and we are just spending the money they ought to belong to the future generation. So the government just had to do the right thing,” he insisted.

Onanuga added that Tinubu’s government has never failed to acknowledge hardship caused by the policy and has been addressing it.

“Yeah, problems followed. What the President did… this government has been honest in admitting some of the problems, some of the fallouts… of the consequence of removing fuel subsidy, and has been doing… a lot of measures to ameliorate the pains of Nigerians,” he added.