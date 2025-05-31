Natasha: Your Irrational Act Of Dragging The Govt Into Your Personal Case Speaks Of Desperation – Ezekwesili Carpets Akpabio

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has accused Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of involving the Federal Government in his alleged sexual harassment saga to dodge the consequences of not submitting himself to a transparent and independent process.

Ezekwesili advised Akpabio to end the scandal with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by doing the right thing.

She warned the lawmaker to desist instantly from continuing to abuse public institutions to shield himself from independent scrutiny, amongst others.

Speaking via her 𝕏 account on Saturday, Ezekwesili said this is to save the nation’s public institutions from being destroyed any further.

She said, “For months, the world has watched on as you willfully refused to submit yourself as the occupant of an important democratic institution to an independent investigation to clear your name of the allegations of secret harassment against you by Senator @NatashaAkpoti .

“Instead, all reasonable persons at home and abroad have watched with consternation, the grievous series of actions that were launched to intimidate and silence your colleague instead of giving her the fair hearing she deserves.

“The latest irresponsible, illegal and irrational act of dragging the @NigeriaGov into your personal case only speaks of desperation to dodge the inevitable consequences of not submitting yourself to a transparent and independent process.

“Senator @Senator_Akpabio, please retake your steps and bring this saga to an end by doing the right thing to save our public institutions from being destroyed any further.

“You illegally deployed “Senate Rules” to suspend your accuser and now fail to comply with the same rules that place matters of the kind that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has against you first within the purview of an independent process within the @NGRSenate .

“Heed the sound counsel that “A word is sufficient for the wise” and do the following immediately:

“Desist instantly from continuing to abuse our public institutions to shield yourself from independent scrutiny on the allegations made by Senator @NatashaAkpoti .

“Encourage your supporters in the Executive Branch to withdraw the irresponsible, illegal and irrational criminal case filed against your accuser. It is offensive in every definition to grossly abuse the Judiciary in this manner.

“Hold a sincere discussion with your colleagues in the @NGRSenate on this protracted matter that is tarnishing the public institution and all within it who have chosen silence in the face of abuse. Offer them a safe space to speak and listen.

“Offer to temporarily step aside so that an Independent ad hoc Committee of the Senate is constituted to investigate and hear you and your accuser @NatashaAkpoti so that the right next steps and closure on this embarrassing saga are made.

“What choice will you make, @Senator_Akpabio?

“Every choice has a consequence.

“Will you choose wisely or…”