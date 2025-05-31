NAPTIP Mulls Legal Action As Speed Darlington Shuns Invitation Over Viral Video

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) is weighing legal options against controversial entertainer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, following his failure to honour an official summons over a viral video in which he claimed to have had s3x with a 15-year-old girl.

The singer was expected to appear at NAPTIP’s headquarters in Abuja by 9:00 a.m. on Friday, but officials confirmed to Saturday Punch that he was yet to show up as of noon.

A letter addressed to Okoye and signed by NAPTIP’s Head of Cybercrime Response Team, Ngamaraju Mangzha, had summoned the singer to answer questions related to the disturbing claims made during a live Instagram session.

“As of now, we are still waiting. If we don’t see him, we will take action based on the notice issued. The last paragraph is very clear,” a NAPTIP official who declined to be named told Punch.

Another official said the agency had not received any form of communication or explanation from Okoye regarding his absence.

“It is evening now and we are still waiting. Maybe he had a delayed flight. He has not communicated officially with us,” the source added.

The official further explained that the Lagos State Government had initially been tagged by concerned Nigerians after the video surfaced online.

“People tagged the Lagos State Government and even called our Lagos Zonal Commander. But because the offence could not be confirmed to have occurred in Lagos, the matter was referred to the national headquarters in Abuja,” he said.

NAPTIP’s Chief Press Officer, Adekoye Vincent, said the agency’s Director-General, Binta Bello, is closely monitoring the matter due to its gravity and implications for the rights of minors.

“We are concerned. Our DG is seriously concerned. She’s monitoring the situation by the hour,” he said.

Adekoye noted that Speed Darlington’s confession was made voluntarily and without coercion.

“He was not under duress. It was an admission. Look at what he released yesterday: a video saying that if he had known the 15-year-old would generate this reaction, he would have gone for a 12-year-old,” Adekoye stated.

When asked if the singer would be arrested or prosecuted, Adekoye said the agency would follow due process and respond appropriately.

Adekoye said, “His failure to appear will ensure that we know what to do within the law. It may be prosecution or arrest, but whatever it is, we are very concerned.”