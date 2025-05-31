I’m Not In Any Coalition Against APC – Ityoachimin

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state, Godwin Ityoachimin, has distanced himself from a political coalition group against the ruling party.

Ityoachimin said he remains an APC member, stating that APC is the only viable platform to actualise his political ambition.

Naija News reports that the former governorship aspirant of APC in Benue noted that the mass defections into the ruling party showed the general public appeal the party has.

In a statement in Abuja on Friday, Ityoachimin told the general public, members of the party and his teeming supporters to discountenance any mischievous information linking him to any political group as it does not represent his political vision.

“My attention has been drawn to the list in circulation under the auspices of Benue State (NPCG), apparently a purported political coalition group which also featured my name.

“I wish to state clearly without fear of contradiction that I am not privy to this group and do not belong thereto in anyway, I have never been invited or attended any of their meetings.

“Have not authorized or mandated anyone to add me to such a group; whoever did that, did so without my consent.

“I am an honourable man, independent and of a sound mind. I cannot, therefore, be coerced or stampeded to join a group which at best has a very uncertain future. My advice for the handlers is to look elsewhere, I am not for them,” he said.

Ityoachimin added that 2027 presents him with another opportunity to achieve his ambition to lead the people of Benue State.