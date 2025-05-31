For Equity Sake, South East Should Produce All 2031 Presidential Candidates – Lamido

The head of Arewa Summit International, Bashir Lamido, has proposed that the South West region should nominate all presidential candidates for the 2027 elections, while the South East should be afforded the same opportunity in 2031.

Lamido expressed this viewpoint during a significant political dialogue concerning zoning and national cohesion that took place in Abuja on Friday.

He emphasised that adopting a rotational strategy would foster unity, equity, and enduring political stability throughout Nigeria.

He clarified that this proposal is not intended to marginalise any group, but rather to establish a national standard for justice and inclusivity.

“For the sake of equity, national integration, and the stability of our democracy, we believe the South West should present all presidential candidates in 2027. Then, come 2031, the South East, which has long awaited its turn, should be given the full platform to produce the next president,” Lamido stated.

“This is not just about politics. It’s about healing, trust-building, and showing every Nigerian that they belong to the same nation. People may ask, what about the North? It should be the turn of the North in 2031. They forget that the North has spent more years leading the country than any other region.

“It is just right to balance the leadership across the regions. We are only hoping that in 2031, the South East should be extended same national compliments as we are hopeful to do for the South West in 2027.”