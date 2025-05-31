Family Demands Probe Into Delta Gov’s Aide, Shimite Bello’s Death

The family of the late Mrs Shimite Bello, a former Special Adviser on Trade and Export to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has demanded a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding her sudden death.

Naija News reports that Bello passed away on Easter Sunday after she was rushed to a hospital in Asaba, the state capital. The family has since welcomed the decision of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to transfer the case to Abuja for proper investigation.

While announcing her death, the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, admitted that the exact cause remained unclear. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, also confirmed there were lingering controversies.

In a statement issued on Friday, the family head, Kimashinor Nwakalo-Imu, said there were several troubling elements in the treatment Bello received in her final hours.

“This is more than a tragic loss, it is a painful consequence of a system that failed her when she needed it most. We urge the authorities to pursue a comprehensive and transparent probe,” Nwakalo-Imu said.

He disclosed that Bello, a known hypertensive patient, fell seriously ill over a two-day period and was treated at a hospital without proper evaluation.

“The individual who treated her allegedly administered medication for stomach pain without conducting any vital checks such as blood pressure, blood sugar, or oxygen levels,” he explained.

According to the family’s statement, a witness found a used intravenous (IV) drip bottle in the trash shortly after Bello’s passing. The IV fluid, identified as Aventra 5% dextrose and saline, is reportedly dangerous for hypertensive patients due to its salt and sugar content.

“This type of IV fluid can dangerously elevate blood pressure and cause fluid retention in patients with hypertension,” Nwakalo-Imu said.

He added that the IV bottle still had the needle and hub attached, a detail which he said raised serious concerns about the safety, professionalism, and legality of the medical procedures used.

The family also revealed that preliminary observations from the coroner suggested that Bello had enlarged organs, which are consistent with complications arising from unmanaged hypertension.

Nwakalo-Imu lamented, “Everything about this case screams negligence. She needed expert care. What she received was the opposite.

“We demand a thorough probe. Let justice be done for Shimite, and for every Nigerian who believes in the right to safe medical treatment.”