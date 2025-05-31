Ex-Ebonyi Speaker Nwazunku Dumps PDP For APC

Former Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Chukwuma Nwazunku, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing loss of cohesion in the PDP and impressive performances by APC leaders.

Naija News reports that Nwazunku, who also served as the immediate past Member representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, made the switch on Saturday during an APC meeting held at Ugwuachara in Echiaba Ward, Ebonyi Local Government Area.

Receiving the former lawmaker and his supporters, the Ebonyi State APC Chairman, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, through the party chairman in Ebonyi LGA, Chief Patrick Orogbo, described the move as “courageous and strategic.”

“The party remains committed to internal democracy, transparency, and inclusiveness regardless of political background or previous affiliation,” Orogbo stated.

Also speaking, the APC chairman in Echiaba Ward, Mr Amobi Nwofoke, attributed the growing wave of defections in the state to the performance of Governor Francis Nwifuru.

“The governor’s outstanding developmental strides have significantly diminished opposition in the state, gradually transforming it into a unified political entity,” he said.

Explaining his decision to leave the PDP, Nwazunku said he had lost faith in the party due to its dwindling internal harmony and political relevance.

“My spirit had long departed the PDP due to its diminishing internal cohesion and relevance,” he said.

He further declared his admiration for the accomplishments of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Nwifuru, stating, “My decision to join the APC was inspired by the remarkable accomplishments of President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Francis Nwifuru.

“I will mobilise my supporters across the state to ensure the resounding success of APC, particularly in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.”

The defection ceremony, which attracted party faithful and political stakeholders from across and beyond the ward, is seen as another blow to the PDP in Ebonyi.