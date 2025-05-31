Don’t Go To Supreme Court – APC Advises Ighodalo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Governor Monday Okpebholo for his Appeal Court victory.

APC said the victory of Okpebholo against the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, aligned with the verdict of Edo people during the election.

Naija News reports that APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement on Friday, urged Ighodalo to join Okpebholo in developing the state.

APC further commended the Appeal Court for upholding the ruling of the Edo Tribunal on its candidate’s victory.

The ruling party added that with the victory, Okpebholo would continue to deliver dividends of democracy to Edo people.

The statement reads, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) congratulates the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Denis Idahosa, on their victory at the Court of Appeal.

“In a landmark judgement, a three-man panel of the Appeal Court on Thursday, May 29, 2025, upheld the judgement of the Edo State Governorship Tribunal that earlier affirmed the victory of Governor Okpebholo in the September 21, 2024, governorship election.

“Our great Party applauds the judiciary for its display of independence and professionalism in its decision, again, affirming the will of the good people of Edo State.

“We are confident that this victory will serve as a fillip for the Governor, whose transformational leadership is resonating across the state, to double down on delivering the dividends of democracy to Edo people.

“We urge the People Democratic Party’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo, to shealth his sword, and join the Governor in his unyielding efforts to bring meaningful development to the state, for the good of all.”