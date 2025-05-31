Defections Won’t Stop Adeleke’s Re-Election — Osun PDP Chair

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Sunday Bisi, has dismissed the wave of defections from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that it will not derail Governor Ademola Adeleke’s chances of securing a second term in office come 2026.

Naija News reports that Bisi described the defections as “a storm in a teacup,” saying Governor Adeleke continues to enjoy widespread support from the people of Osun State across all sectors.

His comments come amid growing speculation that recent defections from the PDP could threaten Adeleke’s re-election bid. Among those who recently jumped ship is Wole Oke, a serving member of the House of Representatives representing Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency.

Also joining the APC is Felix Ogunwale, a former senator who represented Osun Central between 2003 and 2007, alongside some of Oke’s political allies and followers.

Adding to the PDP’s internal crisis, the three PDP senators from Osun in the National Assembly recently endorsed President Bola Tinubu of the APC for a second term, a move that has stirred tension and mockery from the opposition.

But speaking with Punch on Wednesday, Bisi said the defections in Osun were insignificant when compared to those in other states.

“The defections are not a serious matter; they are a storm in a teacup. If you talk about defection, you can reference the movement of the Delta State governor and the entire PDP structure in that state to the APC.

“I acknowledge that as a real defection. The defections in Osun cannot affect us in any way,” he said.

The PDP chairman expressed confidence that Governor Adeleke’s record of performance would earn him overwhelming support in the next election.

“Adeleke is doing well in terms of infrastructure and social programmes for the people of the state. He has been delivering good governance, and people will appreciate him for that by re-electing him in 2026,” Bisi said.