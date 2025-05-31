Buhari Reveals Why He Would Not Attend Tinubu Mother’s Qur’an Recitation

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has said he would not attend the Grand Finale of the Qur’an Recitation Competition to be held in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s late mother, Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji Tinubu.

Former President Buhari told President Tinubu that he would be absent from the event to attend a medical checkup.

Naija News reports that Buhari’s apology letter, dated May 25, 2025, was signed by Ambassador Lawal Abdullahi Kazaure from the Office of the Former President.

The Grand Finale of the Qur’an Recitation Competition to be held in honour of President Tinubu’s late mother, Hajiya Tinubu, is slated for today (Saturday, May 31, 2025).

The letter, addressed to the convener of the competition, Senator Basheer Lado, was in response to previous correspondences dated April 12 and May 12, 2025, inviting Buhari as the Special Guest of Honour.

“I regret to inform you that Former President Muhammadu Buhari is unable to attend the event as previously agreed due to his scheduled medical check-up abroad,” Kazaure wrote.

According to the New Telegraph, Buhari through the letter, extended his best wishes for a successful event and conveyed his warm regards to President Tinubu and the entire Tinubu family.

He prayed for the continued peaceful repose of Hajiya Abibatu’s soul in Jannatul Firdaus and thanked Senator Lado for the invitation.