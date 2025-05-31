Olu Of Epe, Oba Shefiu Adewale Is Dead

The Olu of Epe Kingdom, Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale, has joined his ancestors.

Naija News reports that the revered monarch passed away in the early hours of Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the age of 86.

His death was confirmed to Punch by High Chief Odedeogboro Balogun of Epe Kingdom, Musiliu Adeniyi, who noted that the monarch would be buried today according to Islamic tradition.

“The news is true. It was this morning. He will be buried 4 o’clock today,” Adeniyi said.

Before ascending the throne as the 19th Olu of Epe, Oba Adewale held prominent chieftaincy titles in the kingdom. He first served as Otun-Balogun, the third-highest title in the Epe traditional hierarchy, before rising to become Balogun and eventually being crowned king.

Outside his royal duties, the late monarch was a distinguished public servant. He retired as a Director of Administration at the Ministry of Education, and also served as an Executive Secretary in the Ministry of Lands.

In other news, the Oniroko of Iroko, Oba Sunmaila Olasunkanmi Abioye Opeola (Kurunloju I), has joined his ancestors.

Naija News reports that the revered monarch passed away in the early hours of Friday, May 30, 2025, after a period of illness.

His death was confirmed in an official statement issued by Prince Dolapo Abioye on behalf of the Opeola-Oniroko royal family.