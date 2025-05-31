Abuja WAES 2025: A Testament To My Foreign Policy Impact – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his commitment to positioning Nigeria strategically in the world.

President Tinubu said the West Africa Economic Summit (WAES), slated to be held in Abuja in June, proves that his foreign policy is putting Nigeria on the global map.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, in a statement on Friday on his 𝕏 handle, stated that the summit is a bold step toward a prosperous, integrated West Africa powered by trade, innovation, and citizens of the region.

The 2025 WAES themed ‘Unlocking Trade and Investment Opportunities in the Region’ will be held in Abuja from June 20-21.

He wrote: “Two years ago, I pledged to champion a foreign policy prioritising our people, our prosperity, and our place in the world.

“Today, I am proud to announce the West Africa Economic Summit (WAES) 2025, which will be held in Abuja on June 20–21, with the theme ‘Unlocking Trade and Investment Opportunities in the Region’.

“This summit is not just an event. It is a bold step toward a prosperous, integrated West Africa powered by trade, innovation, and our most valuable asset: our people.

“WAES 2025 will bring together Heads of State, CEOs, investors, entrepreneurs, youth innovators, and development partners to craft real solutions and unlock real opportunities.

“From the Presidential Roundtable to the Deal Room, from youth empowerment showcases to regional project partnerships — this is where vision meets action.

“I invite the world to join us in Abuja as we build a stronger, more unified, and globally competitive West Africa.”