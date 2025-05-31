2nd Anniversary: Full List Of Road Projects Commissioned By President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday commissioned several road projects across the country as part of activities marking his second year in office.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu commissioned the first phase of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Lagos and also performed the virtual commissioning of several major road projects across the country.

This platform reports that the President commissioned projects across the geo-political zones in the country.

At the ceremony in Lagos on Saturday, President Tinubu directed the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and other ministers overseeing projects across the country to ensure full compliance with the laws on local content, training of Nigerians and technology transfer.

According to a statement made available by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the projects commissioned by the President in the South-South region are the rehabilitation of Calabar-Ugep-Katsina-Ala Road Section II (Ugep-Katsina-Ala) in Benue/Cross River States, dualisation of East-West Road Section II (Sub Section I) Eleme Junction in Port Harcourt – Ahoada in Rivers State; rehabilitation of Alesi-Ugep(Iyamoyung-Ugep) Section in Cross River State. Upgrading of 15km Section of the East-West Road Port Harcourt (Eleme Junction)-Onne Port Junction in Rivers State.

President Tinubu commissioned the rehabilitated Enugu-Port Harcourt Road Section III, Enugu-Lokpanta, in the South East Zone, a new bridge at Akpoha in Ebonyi State to replace the near-collapsed bridge; reconstruction of the collapsed Enugu Bridge at New Artisan Market Enugu-Port Harcourt Road in Enugu State.

Other commissioned projects in the South West Zone are: Rehabilitation, Construction & Expansion of Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan Dual Carriageway Section II in Oyo State; rehabilitation of Ikorodu-Shagamu Road in Lagos State; emergency comprehensive repair of the Eko Bridge (4.1km) in Lagos State (from Alaka, Surulere-Apongbon including all Ramps); the construction of Deep-Sea Port Access Road in Lagos State through Epe to Shagamu – Benin Expressway in Lagos and Ogun States.

In the North Central Zone, President Tinubu commissioned the construction of the Shendam Bridge in Plateau State and the Ilobu-Enrile road in Kwara and Osun States.

In the North East Zone, he commissioned the Jimeta Bridge in Yola, Adamawa State.

In the North West Zone, he commissioned the reconstructed Yakasai Badume-Damargu-Marken Zalli Roads in Kano State and the reconstruction of Kano-Kwanar Danja Hadeja Section II: Kano-Tsalle in Kano and Jigawa State.

President Tinubu flagged off the following new projects: Ibadan-Ife-Ilesha-Akure-Benin Road in Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Edo States; construction of Nembe-Brass Road; construction of a section of Enugu-Onitsha Carriageway (total length of 107km); and rehabilitation of Zaria-Hunkuyi-Kufur-Gidan Mutum Daya Road in Kaduna/Kano States.

Also, the President flagged off the dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri Road, linking Kano-Jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe and Borno States (Section I: Kano-Wudil-Shuarin), which has a Total length of 105km; the construction of Kano Northern Bypass Road in Kano State; and the construction of Maiduguri Bypass Road.