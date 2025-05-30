‘You And Tinubu Are Failing Loudly, Governance Is Not PR War’ – Atiku’s Aide Hits Onanuga

Special Adviser to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, has slammed Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, for accusing his principal of harbouring political bitterness and making unfair attacks on the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Atiku, while assessing Tinubu’s 2nd anniversary in a statement on Wednesday, said the current government is the most incompetent and disconnected Nigeria has ever had.

The former Vice President stated that no other administration has imposed hardship and hunger on Nigerians like the Tinubu administration.

Atiku assured Nigerians that a new coalition that would unseat the current administration is underway.

In a response to Atiku’s criticism, Onanuga, in a statement on Thursday, said Atiku’s comment was driven by animosity rather than objective analysis.

Onanuga urged Atiku to acknowledge the significant progress and positive achievements made by this administration over the past two years, unless he is still living in Dubai.

He stressed that Tinubu has shown uncommon political courage, saying: “In just two years, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has embarked on the most ambitious and audacious economic and institutional reforms ever seen in decades.”

In response, Phrank Shaibu said Onanuga’s statement does not change the painful reality of Nigerians under Tinubu’s administration, citing crushing inflation, mass layoffs, policy chaos, and deepening poverty.

Shaibu stated that Atiku’s critique was not personal but factual, and more importantly, it echoed the voice of ordinary Nigerians.

Atiku’s aide maintained that if Tinubu’s administration had real wins to showcase, it would not rely on tired Dubai jabs, selective amnesia, or campaign-season blame games, as the current reality in the country speaks louder than Onanuga’s press statements.

He said, “Dear Bayo Onanuga, Your lengthy tirade — laced with deflection and bitterness — does little to change the painful reality Nigerians live through daily under Bola Tinubu’s presidency: crushing inflation, mass layoffs, policy chaos, and deepening poverty.

“Atiku Abubakar’s critique was not personal. It was factual. And more importantly, it echoed the voice of ordinary Nigerians — not whispered from Dubai, but shouted from markets, fuel queues, and jobless homes across the country.

“Let’s be clear: removing fuel subsidy without safeguards is not reform — it’s reckless. Unifying FX without a strategy is not bold — it’s blind. Calling the resulting suffering a “necessary sacrifice” is not leadership — it’s cruelty dressed in spin.

“You boast of reforms that even foreign investors approach with hesitation. Meanwhile, insecurity is growing, state institutions are weakening, and the cost of living has more than doubled in just under two years. Is this the “progress” you speak of?

“Student loans do not fix broken universities. And a so-called minimum wage increase, which inflation has already wiped out and most states haven’t implemented, is hardly a victory worth clapping for.

“But perhaps the most insulting of all is this: as citizens struggle to survive, President Tinubu chooses to govern Nigeria from Paris — a foreign capital — at public expense…in fact, he bills the poor for his luxury.

“If your administration had real wins to showcase, it wouldn’t rely on tired Dubai jabs, selective amnesia, or campaign-season blame games. The facts speak louder than your press statements. Governance is not a PR war. It’s service. It’s accountability. It’s results. And on those fronts, Bayo, you and your principal are failing — loudly and expensively.”