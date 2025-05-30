We Are Pursuing Armed Herdsmen – Gov Alia

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has said his administration remains committed to addressing security challenges in the state.

Governor Alia said he established Civil Protection Guards and Operation Anyam Nyôr to bring insecurity to its knees in the state.

Naija News reports that Alia stated that his administration would kick out all armed herdsmen, terrorists and bandits in Benue.

Speaking in Makurdi, in marking his administration’s second anniversary on Thursday, the Catholic Priest turned politician assured he would not relent in his fight against criminal elements until peace returns to his state.

Giving his account on security, he said, “We established Civil Protection Guards and Operation Anyam Nyôr, backed by legislation, to combat insecurity head-on.

“Distributed security vehicles and motorcycles to law enforcement and community outfits.

“We are pursuing terrorists, armed herders, bandits and criminal syndicates with determination, and we will not relent until peace is fully restored.”

Alia disclosed that his administration now saves ₦1.2 billion monthly through civil service reforms. He said the money was saved by eliminating ghost workers in the government’s payroll.

“Civil service reform has saved us over ₦1.2 billion monthly through the elimination of ghost workers and ghost schools.

“Salaries and pensions are now paid promptly before the 25th of every month, without borrowing.

“We have cleared some arrears from as far back as Sept. 2017,” he stated.

While noting challenges confronting the state, Governor Alia promised to focus on deepening infrastructure, agriculture in the second part of his first administration.

“Despite the challenges of insecurity, political distractions, and limited resources, our resolve remains unshaken. We are entering a new phase with optimism and momentum. Our focus will be on: Deepening infrastructure, agriculture, digital investments and supporting artisans and small businesses,” he added.

He further commended Benue people for endorsing him and President Bola Tinubu for 2027 election.

“We thank President Bola Tinubu, for his support, as well as to the APC leadership, as well as our supporters and critics.

“I thank you all for endorsing me and President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027,” he concluded.