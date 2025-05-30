Troops Kill Boko Haram Leader, Amir Abu Fatima, Others In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed Boko Haram leaders, including Amir Abu Fatima, in the Kukawa axis of Borno State.

The Nigerian Army said the attack was a special operation aimed at neutralizing Amir Abu Fatima, who has a ₦100 million bounty on his head.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian Army disclosed in a statement on Friday on its 𝕏 handle.

The statement stated that the troops engaged Fatima and other Boko Haram terrorists in an intense exchange of gunfire. Troops also recovered several AK-47 rifles, magazines, assorted ordnance, and IED-making materials.

It read: “In a major counter-terrorism success, Special Forces under Operation HADIN KAI conducted a precision strike on 30 May 2025, targeting a key Boko Haram/ISWAP stronghold in the Kukawa axis of Northern Borno State.

“The operation, based on credible intelligence, aimed to neutralize Amir Abu Fatima, a notorious terrorist commander who has a ₦100 million bounty on his head.

“During the intense exchange of fire, Abu Fatima, was fatally wounded by gunfire. His deputy, several explosives experts, and multiple other terrorists were also eliminated in the confrontation.

“Troops recovered several AK-47 rifles, magazines, assorted ordnance, and IED-making materials. The mission was completed without casualties on own forces.

“This operation delivers a significant blow to terrorist leadership in the region and reinforces the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s avowed commitment to restoring peace in the North East.“