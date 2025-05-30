Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 30th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 30th May, 2025

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said President Bola Tinubu’s two years in office were wasted without tangible results.

Atiku said President Tinubu’s administration is the most incompetent and disconnected Nigeria has ever had.

Naija News reports that Atiku stated this while assessing Tinubu’s 2nd anniversary in a statement on Wednesday.

The former Vice President said no other administration imposed hardship and hunger on Nigerians like Tinubu.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) noted that not only did Tinubu impose poverty on citizens, but he also failed in transparent governance.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, against the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Naija News reports that Justice Mohammed Danjuma, who delivered judgment on Thursday, upheld the election of Okpebolo as being validly conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Appellate Court also held that Governor Okpebholo was properly returned and declared as the winner of the September 24, 2024, gubernatorial election.

Justice Danjuma held that the appeal of the PDP and Ighodalp was devoid of merit and subsequently dismissed it in its entirety.

According to him, both PDP and Ighodalo failed to establish a miscarriage of justice in the judgment of the Edo State Election Petition Tribunal, which had earlier dismissed the petition of the two appellants.

The court of appeal judgment is a unanimous decision of the 3-man panel of Justices of the court.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has urged Nigerians to exercise patience amid hunger and economic hardship.

Kalu said the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu was a courageous decision to stop the nation from financial bleeding.

Naija News reports that the Deputy Speaker, in a statement on Thursday, described Tinubu’s two years in office as strategic.

The Bende Constituency lawmaker stated that Tinubu’s emergence as President saved Nigeria from collapsing.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain in Abia State told Tinubu that the National Assembly would continue to support his policies.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senator, Ireti Kingibe, has said that sealing properties of residents of the capital city because of ground rent is illegal.

Naija News reported that FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, directed the sealing of properties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat.

The lands and properties were sealed, according to Wike, because he property owners defaulted in paying ground rent.

Despite President Bola Tinubu‘s directive that all seized and sealed properties be reopened for a grace period of 14 days, Wike has yet to implement the directive.

In a statement on Thursday, Senator Kingibe noted that it was illegal to seal property or seize land because of ground rent.

The Labour Party Senator explained that the law provided for a fine or surcharge as punishment for defaulters.

Mrs. Kingibe assured affected property owners that she would work to ensure their sealed properties are opened.

The Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Idris Bugaje, has faulted the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on reforms aimed at making polytechnics degree awarding institutions.

Bugaje said ASUU ought to know that polytechnics are not subordinate to universities and are not in competition with the university system.

Naija News reports that Professor Bugaje stated this in an interview with the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

NBTE’s Executive Secretary noted this while reacting to the reported resistance from ASUU over the proposal to introduce Bachelor of Technology Honours (B.Tech Hons) degrees in polytechnics.

He stressed that the board is not imitating or mimicking the university system, stating that the degree system proposed is different from what universities offer.

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, has confirmed the arrest of Obi Levi Obieze, alias Levi Obu Onyeka, a male individual wanted by the Nigeria Police Enugu State Command.

Naija News reports that Obieze is wanted for alleged involvement in abduction, kidnapping, and ritual killing.

According to reports, Obi Levi Obieze, a resident of Umuojor village in Isiagu Community, Enugu State, and a known native doctor, is alleged to have been involved in the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl on 27th May, 2025. The victim was reportedly abducted by a group of three men while walking with her father to farm. She was subsequently rescued by the police from a shrine purportedly linked to the suspect.

A statement on Thursday by ACI, AS Akinlabi, NIS Public Relations Officer, read: “Through credible intelligence, Obi Levi Obieze was apprehended by vigilant men of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Lagos State Border Patrol Command, at Gbaji checkpoint along Badagry-Seme Road while attempting to flee the country on a motorcycle. He is currently in custody and his identity has been confirmed through a National Identity Management Commission enrollment slip found in his possession.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has expressed its apologies for the delay in administering the English Language Paper 2 during the ongoing 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Naija News reported earlier that students in parts of Benue State were forced to write the objective section of their English examination under dire conditions on Wednesday night, using phone torchlights and lanterns due to a prolonged delay in the delivery of exam papers.

The affected candidates had earlier completed the essay component of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) but were left waiting for several hours for the arrival of the exam officer with the objective section.

The delay stretched into the night, with some centres reportedly concluding the exams as late as 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28.

The examination council, however, in a statement issued on Thursday morning through the Acting Head of the Public Affairs Department at WAEC, Moyosola Adesina, acknowledged that it faced certain challenges.

It stated that while it successfully met its objectives, these challenges inadvertently affected the timeliness and smooth execution of the examination.

Entertainer and social media personality Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has berated the senator representing Abia North, Orji Kalu, over his outfit endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term.

Naija News reports that Kalu attended Tuesday’s plenary at the senate wearing an outfit bearing the inscription ‘Tinubu for President 2027′.

Speaking with newsmen at the National Assembly, Kalu described his attire as an “open endorsement” of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

Sharing Kalu’s picture on Instagram, Charly Boy described the politician as a clown. He stated that the lawmaker had taken sycophancy to another level.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has formally summoned Darlington Okoye, widely recognised as Speed Darlington, in light of allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

The contentious singer incited significant outrage during an Instagram live session where he claimed to have engaged in a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency had brought the issue to NAPTIP’s attention, calling for a comprehensive investigation into these alarming allegations.

In reaction to the public outcry, Speed Darlington published a subsequent video in which he asserted that his comments were meant to promote a new song.

He also expressed regret for any offence or discomfort his statements may have caused.

However, in a statement released on Thursday, NAPTIP confirmed that it has summoned Speed Darlington for questioning.

The agency further cautioned that additional measures would be taken if he does not comply.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, has taken a jab at English football giants Manchester United following their shock 1-0 defeat to the ASEAN All-Stars in a friendly match held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Wednesday.

In a statement that has since gone viral, the Prime Minister humorously suggested that Manchester United might face relegation next season, a bold remark that reflects growing concerns over the club’s recent performances.

Oh no! Manchester United failed to win a trophy again,” Anwar wrote on Facebook, as reported by The Mirror. “Looks like you guys are going to have a ‘headache’ next season. Hopefully, you don’t get relegated to the Championship.”

The match, attended by a raucous crowd of 72,000 fans, was expected to be a relatively straightforward outing for United as part of their preseason tour.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.