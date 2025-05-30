Tinubu: May Affliction Not Rise Again In 2027 – Okonkwo

Former Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has described President Bola Tinubu’s government as an affliction on Nigerians.

On Thursday, Naija News reported that President Tinubu marked his second year in government.

In his state-of-the-nation address, Tinubu said the country had performed better in the last two years. Amid hardship, an increasing poverty rate, unemployment, and insecurity, he justified his economic policies, including removing fuel subsidies and floating exchange rates.

Tinubu stated that he inherited a poorly managed economy. He assured his commitment to transforming the country.

“The economic and general situation I inherited required that we redirect the country’s affairs with a bold and new vision. I immediately implemented two necessary policies to stop our country from drifting into the precipice. We removed decades-long fuel subsidies and dismantled the corruption-ridden multiple exchange rate windows. These were no longer sustainable and had become a chokehold on our nation’s neck, strangling our future.

“Let me be clear: the only alternative to the reforms we initiated was a fiscal crisis—runaway inflation, external debt default, crippling fuel shortages, a plunging Naira, and an economy in free-fall.

“Despite the bump in the cost of living, we have made undeniable progress. Inflation has begun to ease. Rice prices and other staples are declining. Our oil and gas sector is recovering—rig counts are up by over 400%, and over $8 billion in new investments have been committed,” he said.

In his assessment of the President’s two years, the former spokesman of Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed’s presidential campaign organization, said Tinubu’s two years are marked by corruption, incompetence, deceit, hunger and insecurity.

On his 𝕏 handle, Okonkwo wrote: “Today marks two years of incompetence, corruption, deceit, waste, hunger, insecurity, hardship, deprivation, and degradation of Nigerians under Tinubu, installed against Nigerians by Prof Yakubu Mahmood. May affliction not rise a second time against Nigerians come 2027.”