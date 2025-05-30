Tinubu Alone Can’t Fix Nigeria – Ortom Declares, Praises Wike

Former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has called on Nigerians to ignore partisan politics and support the administration of President Bola Tinubu to succeed.

Ortom made the call on Friday in Abuja during a project inspection visit in the company of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

While praising Wike for the transformational projects in Abuja, the former Governor also hailed President Tinubu for looking beyond party lines to appoint the former Rivers State Governor as a Minister.

Naija News reports that the former Benue State Governor submitted that Wike has performed excellently since he was appointed a Minister.

He said, “Mr. President alone cannot fix Nigeria. We need to join hands with him, irrespective of party affiliations. Let us put politics aside and support what is good.

“I’ve seen several Ministers of the FCT, but this is the first time I am witnessing monumental development in Abuja.

“I am very proud of what my friend and colleague, Nyesom Wike, is doing.

“If Mr. President was a partisan leader, he wouldn’t have appointed Wike, who is from the opposition. But he saw capacity, and that’s leadership.

“I’ve seen Kugbo and Mabushi terminals these are facilities we usually see abroad. To now see them in our own capital is something to celebrate.

“I have lived in Abuja since 2008, but with what I see today, I need a guide to move around. That’s how much the city has changed in just one year.”