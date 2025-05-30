‘There Are Opportunities, You Do Not Need Help’ – Minister Tijani Tells Nigerian Youths

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has urged young Nigerians to engage with artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital economy.

The Minister urged the youths not to pay attention to naysayers and not to join those who wonder if the incumbent government is there to serve them.

Tijani encouraged young people to utilise research to identify government programs available to them and to seize a wide array of opportunities, stressing that they do not even need help in this era of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is committed to providing opportunities for the nation’s youth.

The Minister reassured that government initiatives are accessible to all Nigerians, regardless of their tribe or religion.

Naija News reports that Tijani made these remarks on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Youth Forum, a live interactive program commemorating President Tinubu’s second year in office.

“Do not listen to naysayers, do not participate in those who are wondering if this is a government that is there to serve them.

“You live in a time of artificial intelligence. You don’t even need help. Go into your ChatGPT or any generating AI of your choice.

“Your generation belongs to the AI people, leverage it. Find this information, you will see the link.

“We’re now taking fiber optic internet into university hostels.

“And I think we’re extremely fortunate to have a president that is focused on moving Nigeria away from a country of promises, or a country of potentials, to one of performance.

“A president is a leader who wants to strengthen the foundation that can actually help us build the future that we all desire.

“Tinubu is focused on ensuring that the young people of this country are them the opportunity,” the Minister said.