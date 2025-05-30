‘The Respect I Earned Is Most Important’ – Fubara Dismisses Criticisms Of Not Being A Politician

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, has rubbished the criticisms that he is not a politician, questioning the entry requirement of wanting to be a politician.

Naija News reports that Fubara made this known while hinting at the restoration of peace with his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Recall that Wike and Fubara’s relationship turned sour after the governor assumed office in 2023.

The rift between the duo affected the organs of governance in the state, including the state House of Assembly, before President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency for six months due to a full security situation.

Amid his suspension, Fubara reportedly met with Tinubu and Wike to seek reconciliation.

While addressing a group of his supporters in a viral video online, Fubara said there is no reason why there will not be peace between him and his ‘Oga’, referring to Wike.

Fubara stated that despite the talks about him not being a politician, the respect he has earned is more important than the one that is being forced.

He said, “There is no reason why there won’t be peace between me and my Oga, we want peace so that Rivers will move forward.

“I want to plead with everyone, they said I’m not a politician but I don’t know what is the entry requirement for wanting to be a politician, but I know that what is most important in this life is respect that I earned and not respect that is being forced.

“I want to earn your respect by not bossing you but serving you. Feel free to tell me when I make mistakes.

“I need the support of everyone and we need the support of each other and again, I want to assure you that I’m with you completely.”