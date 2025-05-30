Soludo Urges Anambra Youths To Shun Get-Rich-Quick Schemes, Advocates Hard Work

The governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has urged youths to refrain from pursuing quick wealth.

Speaking at an event in Awka, Anambra State capital, put together by the Anambra State Civic and Social Reformation Office (ANCISRO), the governor warned that hard work is the only guaranteed route to success.

Soludo, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, was speaking on the backdrop of the recent crave for quick wealth in society and the rampancy of Internet fraud.

He said: “You need to know that hard work pays. Do not be envious of people, especially the fraudsters. Don’t take them as your role model. There are so many opportunities you can explore to develop yourselves in this administration. Once you are disciplined, persistent and focused, you will become better persons tomorrow.

“Today, a lot of opportunities abound, from where any serious-minded person can make a genuine living. You can explore Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and other opportunities to boost you knowledge and excel in your fields of endeavour.”