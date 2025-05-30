Several Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists Killed In Borno By NAF Airstrike

An airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, has resulted in the death of several Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in Borno State.

According to a statement on Friday by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the airstrike was launched in Bita, Borno State.

He confirmed that several Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were eliminated in the airstrike, which was described as one of the most decisive blows against the insurgents in recent times.

Ejodame noted that the airstrike was carried out in the early hours of Friday, after NAF combat aircraft carried out precision airstrikes on fleeing terrorists.

“The highly coordinated operation, executed under the cover of darkness, represents a major leap in ongoing efforts to dismantle the operational capabilities of terrorist elements undermining national security in the North East. He said Ground forces have since commenced clearance and exploitation operations to consolidate on the gains achieved from the successful air strikes,” the NAF spokesperson said.

The statement added that NAF remains committed to defending the nation’s territorial integrity and protecting law-abiding citizens.

Ejodame added that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure that terrorist elements have no safe haven anywhere within the country.