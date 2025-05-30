Price Of Refilling Cooking Gas Per Kg In Nigeria

As of the last week of May 2025, the price of refilling cooking gas (Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG) in Nigeria varied across regions and suppliers.

Rainoil, a prominent gas station, offers LPG at approximately ₦1,050 per kilogram, aligning with rates observed at other major gas stations, such as Matrix in Lagos.

This pricing represents a notable decrease from previous months, when 1kg of cooking gas was retailing between ₦1,200 and ₦1,400 in various regions, including Lagos and Ogun states.

Price Breakdown at ₦1,050 per kg:

1kg: ₦1,050

3kg: ₦3,150

5kg: ₦5,250

10kg: ₦10,500

12.5kg: ₦13,125

Factors Influencing Price Fluctuations

Depot Prices: Depot prices for LPG have shown fluctuations in recent days. For instance, on April 28, 2025, the landing cost of petrol was ₦872 per litre, and on April 29, it was ₦868 per litre.

These changes can influence the retail price of LPG, as they affect the overall cost structure for marketers and importers .

Regional Disparities: LPG prices exhibit regional disparities due to factors like transportation costs, local demand, and supply chain dynamics. For example, in Lagos State, the price of cooking gas fell to approximately ₦13,750.00 for a 12.5kg cylinder as of April 2025, down from ₦17,283.58 in November 2024.

This reduction translates to about ₦1,100 per kilogram. In contrast, prices in other states such as Rivers, Osun, and Benue have remained higher, reflecting local market conditions.

Government Policies: The Nigerian government’s interventions, including the ban on the export of LPG since November 2024, have aimed to prioritize local consumption and stabilize domestic prices.

Increased Local Production: Reports indicate that over 70% of Nigeria’s cooking gas consumption is now met through local production, reducing reliance on imports and mitigating the impact of global price fluctuations.

Regional Price Variations

While the national average reflects a downward trend, prices can vary based on location and supplier:

Federal Capital Territory (FCT): Residents report prices between ₦1,050 and ₦1,150 per kilogram, compared to ₦1,200 and ₦1,400 in previous months .

Lagos State: The price of a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder has decreased to around ₦13,750 in April 2025, down from ₦17,283 in November 2024, reflecting a reduction of about ₦1,100 per kilogram .

Other States: In regions like Rivers, Osun, and Benue, cooking gas prices have remained higher due to increased transportation costs and local market factors .