Price Of Bag Of Rice, Beans, Tomatoes, Other Food Commodities This Week

As of late May 2025, food prices across Nigeria have experienced notable fluctuations, influenced by factors such as supply chain dynamics, seasonal variations, and regional disparities.

Here’s an overview of key food commodities:

Rice

The price of a 50kg bag of rice has seen a significant decrease, dropping from ₦80,000 to approximately ₦58,000 in some regions.

Beans

The cost of beans varies widely depending on the type and region. For instance, a 50kg bag of Oloyin beans is priced around ₦90,000, while Honey beans can go up to ₦185,000 per 100kg bag. Smaller quantities, such as a derica (approximately 2.5kg), are sold for about ₦1,500.

Tomatoes

Tomato prices have experienced a decrease, with a small basket now selling for ₦3,000 in some markets. This decrease is due to the season.

Groundnut Oil

The price of 1 litre of groundnut oil is approximately ₦3,500. This price point reflects the current market conditions and supply chain factors affecting edible oils.

Pepper (Small Basket): ₦8,000

Carton of Spaghetti: ₦19,500

These prices are indicative and can vary based on location, market conditions, and vendor pricing strategies. Consumers are advised to compare prices across different markets and consider purchasing in bulk where feasible to optimize costs.