Owie Slams PDP’s Leadership, Declares Party ‘Finished’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has come under fire from one of its former top members, Senator Roland Owie, who has labelled the latest National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party a “national embarrassment.”

In a statement released on Thursday, Owie accused the party’s leadership of completely losing its way, calling the meeting a “sham gathering” of “enablers, political relics, and morally bankrupt operators” desperate to maintain control over a failing party.

Naija News reports that Owie did not hold back in his criticism of the PDP’s current leadership, particularly the acting National Chairman, who he claims is nothing more than a “caretaker” of the party’s decaying structure.

He added that under the acting chairman’s watch, the PDP had drifted further into irrelevance, serving the interests of discredited political figures who had long overstayed their welcome.

Owie said, “The PDP’s national leadership has disgraced itself beyond redemption. The acting National Chairman, rather than offering direction or principle, continues to function as a caretaker of the weak and compromised, and wholly incapable of restoring the party’s integrity.”

He also criticised the National Working Committee (NWC), accusing it of being “nothing more than a rubber stamp for elite interests” and severely lacking a strategic vision.

He described the NWC as being “paralysed by factionalism” and complicit in the party’s decline, labelling its members as “political undertakers overseeing the slow burial of what was once a national movement.”

The former Senate Chief Whip further expressed disappointment with the PDP’s Reconciliation Committee, calling its efforts “cosmetic” and ineffective in addressing the deep divisions within the party.

According to Owie, the committee’s actions have not healed the party’s wounds but instead “legitimised dysfunction” and institutionalised failure.

Owie stated, “The so-called Reconciliation Committee has proven utterly ineffective in addressing the PDP’s deep-seated fractures. Instead of healing wounds, they have legitimised dysfunction and institutionalised failure.”

He took aim at the PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT), accusing them of being “docile bystanders” more interested in preserving their influence than upholding the party’s principles. He condemned the BoT’s silence in the face of the party’s mismanagement, describing it as “damning and inexcusable.”

In his final remarks, Owie declared that the PDP has no future, calling it a “political carcass feeding off its past relevance.” He emphasised that no serious reform could emerge from a party so thoroughly compromised, adding that the PDP was “not just fractured; it is finished.”

He said firmly, “The PDP has no future. It cannot be trusted with the hopes of Nigerians, nor should it be considered a viable platform for national renewal.

“The time for illusions is over. The path forward lies in a new coalition—built not on recycled failures but on integrity, competence, and national vision.”

Owie concluded with a call for a new political coalition, one that would focus on integrity and national progress, in stark contrast to the current state of the PDP. He declared, “We close the chapter on PDP. On coalition, we stand.”