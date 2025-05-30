Over 100 Dead Bodies Recovered From Flooding In Niger State

Emergency responders have recovered more than one hundred dead bodies following the flood caused by torrential rainfall in parts of Niger State.

This was disclosed on Friday by a spokesman for the Niger State Emergency Management, Ibrahim Audu Husseini.

He added that many more bodies are still expected to be recovered as rescue efforts continue.

Naija News reports that many residents went missing as a result of the flood caused by torrential rains late on Wednesday while many houses were submerged in and around the city of Mokwa, in Niger State.

Husseini, who spoke with AFP about ongoing rescue efforts, said many individuals remain unaccounted for and rescue efforts are still in progress.

“We have so far recovered 115 bodies and more are expected to be recovered because the flood came from far distance and washed people into the River Niger.

“Downstream, bodies are still being recovered. So, the toll keeps rising,” he said.

He added that his teams would need excavators to retrieve corpses from under the rubble.

“Some bodies were recovered from the debris of collapsed homes,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has extended its heartfelt condolences to the Niger State Government following the recent flooding disaster in the Mokwa Local Government Area, which has tragically claimed numerous lives.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by the NGF Chairman, AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq, the forum expressed its deep shock at the severity of the flood, which has caused significant loss of life and destruction of property in the affected community.

The NGF assured the state government and the people of Niger of their full support in the aftermath of the tragedy.