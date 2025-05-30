Osun LG Matters: Gov Adeleke Denies Rebuking Supreme Court

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has refuted a report published in a national newspaper that claimed he criticised the Supreme Court regarding local government matters.

Adeleke described the publication as false in a statement signed and issued on Friday by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

The Governor, who is currently out of the state, was represented by his Information Commissioner, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) event.

According to the statement, the Honourable Commissioner did not make the remarks attributed to him.

Instead, the Commissioner urged the NBA to take a more active role in defending judges who are subjected to political intimidation.

It further clarified that the Honourable Commissioner, representing the Governor, specifically referenced a press conference held by certain leaders of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, where they disparaged the integrity of a High Court judge in the state and falsely accused the judge of misconduct regarding a case that has not been presented to him.

The Commissioner condemned such acts of blackmail against our judges and emphasised that the NBA should advocate on behalf of the judges.

The statement stressed that Governor Adeleke holds the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court, in the highest esteem and would never endorse any form of attack or public criticism against these esteemed institutions.

He reiterated his confidence in the judiciary, especially concerning the ongoing dispute regarding the Osun local governments involving multiple political parties.

“Governor Adeleke did not rebuke or attack the judiciary or the Supreme Court as published by the newspaper. It is fake news that should be discountenanced by the judicial establishment and the general public.

“The Governor promises to continue to support and promote rule of law and good governance as a chief executive of Osun state”, the statement concluded.