NGF Expresses Sympathy Over Devastating Flood In Niger State

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has extended its heartfelt condolences to the Niger State Government following the recent flooding disaster in the Mokwa Local Government Area, which has tragically claimed numerous lives.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by the NGF Chairman, AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq, the forum expressed its deep shock at the severity of the flood, which has caused significant loss of life and destruction of property in the affected community.

The NGF assured the state government and the people of Niger of their full support in the aftermath of the tragedy.

It was reported that at least 21 lives were lost, and property worth millions of Naira was destroyed by the floods that ravaged the Mokwa area.

The Governor of Kwara State, wrote, “The Nigeria Governors’ Forum stands in solidarity with the government and people of Niger State on the devastating flood that has wreaked huge havoc in Mokwa town of the state.

“We are shocked by the magnitude of the flooding, which has resulted in the loss of lives and properties in the community.

“We sincerely commiserate with the affected families and express our support to the state government at this difficult time.

“We also commend the interventions of the Niger State Government and its coordination with the emergency responders to support the victims of this disaster.

“This flood again reminds us of the stark realities of climate change and the accompanying effects on how we live. We commit ourselves as leaders of our people to continue to work with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to not only help our people cope with this global challenge but also to strengthen mitigative actions and relief institutions.

“We pray God to console families who have lost loved ones and properties in the Mokwa incident, and we urge citizens to support the government’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change and to cooperate with agencies working to assist those in urgent need at this time.”