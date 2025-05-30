My Father Was Killed In Kaduna State Due To Internal Security Issues – Interior Minister

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has recounted the events that led to the death of his father in Kaduna State in 1992.

Tunji-Ojo, while speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s special programme, Youth Forum, marking President Bola Tinubu’s second year in office, said his father was killed in a religious crisis in the North-West state when he was just 10 years old.

The minister explained it was tough growing up with his mother, who raised him alongside his siblings.

“I lost my dad because of issues that had to do with internal security. My dad was killed due to religious whatever, he was coming from church and was killed in Kaduna in 1992.

“That threw me off balance and brought me back to the cradle and it was tough growing up with my mother,” he said.

He, however, stated that despite his situation, he made a decision to face his struggles and run a successful business before joining the public sector.

During the show, he lauded President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to reposition the economy through reforms.

He added, “I’m happy that Mr President came and took two decisions. Before Mr President came on board, what we were spending in the present was the future.

“I was in the National Assembly when we were doing appropriation. Almost 90 per cent of your revenue was for debt servicing, not repayment.

“You cannot spend 90 per cent of your revenue to service debt and expect that the catalyst for economic growth would be financed.”