‘Let The Records Speak For Themselves’ – Senator Sani Musa Clarifies Viral Video Of Trying To Define ‘Harmonize’

Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa, has said the viral video of him trying to explain the meaning of ‘Harmonise’ is a complete misinterpretation of what transpired at the National Assembly.

Naija News reports that in the video, which has been circulating online, Musa was startled as he struggled to explain the word as requested by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

In response to the outrage online, Musa, in a statement on Friday, said he was about to explain the word before his colleague, Senator Abdul Ningi, raised a point of order, which rightly took precedence according to parliamentary procedure.

The statement reads, “My attention has been drawn to a misleading narrative currently making the rounds on various social media platforms and blogs alleging that I, Senator Sani Musa, was “rubbished” on the floor of the Senate and unable to define the term “harmonized” when questioned by the Senate President.

“Let me state categorically that this is a complete misrepresentation of what transpired. At no point was I unable to respond. In fact, just as I was about to speak, a point of order was raised by Senator Abdul Ningi, which rightly took precedence according to parliamentary procedure. Unfortunately, this critical context has been deliberately or ignorantly omitted, leading to a distorted version of events.

“It is important to note that I chaired the legislative processes and led the conference committee responsible for harmonizing the various versions of the Tax Reform Bills—a set of landmark legislation that was passed with resounding commendation from both chambers of the National Assembly. The depth of technical coordination and bipartisan collaboration involved in that process speaks directly to the competence and leadership I bring to my legislative duties.

“As public servants, we remain open to scrutiny. However, I urge blogs and media outlets like Linda Ikeji’s to uphold the ethics of responsible journalism by verifying facts before publishing sensational headlines that mislead the public and cause unwarranted reputational damage. Let the records speak for themselves.”