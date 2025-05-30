Kebbi People Have No Reason Not To Support Tinubu In 2027 – Gov Idris

The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, has said his people will support President Bola Tinubu’s second tenure in 2027.

Governor Idris said Kebbi is an All Progressives Congress (APC) state. He congratulated President Tinubu for his work in the country as he marks his government’s 2nd anniversary.

Naija News reports that Idris stated this as he marked his administration’s two years in office, at the Haliru Abdu Stadium, Birnin Kebbi.

The Governor said that before the Tinubu-led administration, Kebbi enjoyed few or no federal government projects.

“With the emergence of Tinubu administration, Kebbi enjoys series of developmental projects,” he said.

These projects, according to him, include: roads, schools, empowerment, and appointments, among others.

He listed some of the road projects to include; Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway, Dabai-Mahuta-Koko road, Malando-Warah-Ngaski road, Kamba-Feka road and Zema-Zuru road among others.

“Therefore, we, the people of Kebbi have no reason not to support the second term bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027,” he stated.

According to the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Governor Idris commended the former governors of the state for gracing the event, stating that it showed Kebbi belongs to APC.

“You hardly can see a state in this country, where four former and serving governors come under one roof. This glaringly shows that Kebbi is an APC state,” he added.

He further assured his administration’s commitment to inclusive government in the state.