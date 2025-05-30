Just In: Edo Governor Offers Political Amnesty To PDP’s Asue Ighodalo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has offered an unconditional political amnesty to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2024 governorship election in Edo, Asue Ighodalo.

In a statement to Naija News on Friday, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, disclosed that Okpebholo’s offer of political amnesty to Ighodalo, who has allegedly been sidelined by his political benefactors, is a show of true sportsmanship.

Okpebholo described Asue Ighodalo’s discomforting situation since he was defeated during the election as troubling.

He urged him to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contribute meaningfully to the ongoing development efforts across Edo State.

“I want to publicly invite Mr. Asue Ighodalo to join us in the APC so that, together, we can advance the cause of development in our dear State. Since his vision aligns with what we are already doing through God’s help, we believe he still has a role to play.

“Godwin Obaseki, who lured Asue Ighodalo to come and run for elections, is hiding in the United States of America. Half of Obaseki’s cabinet members who regarded Ighodalo as their own personal vending machine have all deserted him and are hiding abroad.

“As a brother who truly cares for Ighodalo’s wellbeing, I believe that this political amnesty will save him from this humiliation and loneliness. As a people, we have a task of ensuring that we continue to develop Edo State, protect our people, and work hard to re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. Asue Ighodalo can be useful in these key areas,” Governor Okpebholo stated.

Emphasizing the need for unity and reconciliation beyond political divides, Governor Okpebholo assured Ighodalo that any past political differences would be set aside if he chooses to accept the unconditional political amnesty.

The statement disclosed that Governor Okpebholo’s gesture is a deliberate move to foster peace and heal the divisions that emerged during the last governorship election in Edo State.

It said the Okpebholo-led administration has continued to prioritize peace, security, and sustainable development, and this latest call for unity is another strategic step towards deepening those efforts.