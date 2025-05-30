Jeremie Frimpong To Replace Alexander-Arnold At Liverpool, Sneijder Urges Gyokeres To Join Madrid

In a major shake-up of the summer transfer window, Bayer Leverkusen’s standout right-back Jeremie Frimpong is set to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, following the England international’s high-profile move to Real Madrid.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Jeremie Frimpong has finalized a move to Anfield in a deal worth €35 million.

The 24-year-old Dutch international, who played a pivotal role in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga-winning campaign, is expected to be officially unveiled by Liverpool in the coming days.

“Jeremie Frimpong deal, all signed and sealed with official announcement now imminent,” Romano wrote. “Liverpool have their new right back for €35m.”

Frimpong’s arrival fills the void left by Alexander-Arnold, who joined Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free transfer earlier today.

The 26-year-old completed a six-year deal with Los Blancos, linking up with former Liverpool midfielder and current Madrid manager, Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid had officially confirmed Alexander-Arnold’s signing on Friday, describing him as a “world-class addition” to their defensive line.

Meanwhile, in another potential headline-making move, Inter Milan legend Wesley Sneijder has urged Sporting Lisbon’s red-hot striker Viktor Gyokeres to consider a switch to Real Madrid.

Gyokeres, 26, has enjoyed a sensational season in Portugal, netting an astonishing 51 goals in 53 appearances.

His performances have caught the eye of top European clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, with Sporting reportedly valuing him at around £58 million.

However, Sneijder believes Real Madrid would be the perfect destination for the Swedish forward.

“You have to pick a team which works for your playing style,” Sneijder told Metro, via BetMGM. “At the moment, maybe Real [should consider signing him]. If it allows Kylian Mbappe to move back to the left then maybe it’s a perfect match.”