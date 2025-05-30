INEC Officially Swears In New RECs, Complete Staffing Across States Including FCT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially sworn in six new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to address existing vacancies nationwide.

During the ceremony at the INEC Conference Room in Abuja on Friday, the commission’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, referred to the development as a “critical step toward enhancing Nigeria’s electoral process.”

The INEC boss welcomed the newly appointed individuals, highlighting that their deployment finalises the Commission’s staffing across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Naija News reports that the event was attended by prominent officials, including National Commissioners, the Hon. Secretary to the Commission, Directors, and the families of the appointees.

He underscored the importance of their roles, characterising the conduct of elections as not merely a significant responsibility but a “sacred duty.”

“Your appointment is a full-time and not a part-time responsibility. You are required to provide leadership and exercise effective supervision,” stated the INEC Chairman.

He reminded the new RECs of the necessity to operate within the legal framework, uphold their oaths, and engage constructively with stakeholders while ensuring transparency and professionalism.

The newly sworn-in RECs comprise two returning appointees—Dr. Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem and Mukhtar Umar Gajiram—who are commencing a second term, alongside four new RECs: Dr. Sa’ad Umar Idris and Mrs. Feyijimi Saseyi Ibiyemi, both former INEC staff; Chukwuemeka Christopher Ibeziako, a legal practitioner; and Umar Yusuf Garba, a seasoned private sector administrator.

Yakubu additionally announced the deployment of the new RECs within their respective geopolitical zones—excluding their states of origin—as part of INEC’s strategy to promote neutrality and mitigate conflicts of interest.

The postings declared by Prof. Yakubu included: Dr. Sa’ad Umar (Gombe State), Dr. Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem (Cross Rivers State), Mrs. Feyijimi Ibiyemi (Ogun State), Mukhtar Umar Gajiram (Taraba State), Chukwuemeka C ibeziako (Abia State), and Umar.

The event also featured the announcement of the schedule for the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States. The election in Ekiti is set for June 20, 2026, with party primaries taking place from October 20 to November 10, 2025.

Following this, the Osun election is planned for August 8, 2026, with primaries occurring between November 24 and December 15, 2025.

On behalf of the newly appointed RECs, Dr. Sa’ad Umar Idris expressed a sincere vote of thanks, conveying profound appreciation for the confidence bestowed upon them.

“This noble call to serve our great nation is one we do not take lightly,” he said.

“We are fully aware that the credibility of elections rests not only on systems and structures but also on the character and commitment of those entrusted to manage them.”

Idris committed himself to the fundamental principles of INEC and the Nigerian Constitution. He reassured stakeholders of their shared dedication to conducting elections with the highest standards of integrity, impartiality, and professionalism.

He also conveyed his deep gratitude to INEC Chairman Yakubu, whom he described as a visionary leader whose dedication to inclusivity and innovation consistently instils confidence in Nigeria’s electoral system.

The occasion also provided a poignant opportunity for reflection as Yakubu guided attendees in a minute of silent prayer to honour the memory of the late retired Major General Abubakar Modibbo Alkali, a former Commissioner who passed away in April.

As Nigeria gears up for several significant elections in the upcoming months—including bye-elections and the expected restart of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR)—today’s gathering represents INEC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the electoral framework and enhance public trust in democratic practices.