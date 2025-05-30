I’m Now Caged – Gov Radda

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, has said leaders must endure criticisms and abuses as leadership is difficult.

Radda said he used to be a free man before he became governor, but he is now caged.

Naija News reports that the Governor stated this in Katsina on Thursday during a special prayer session organised by the state government to mark two years of his administration.

In his speech, Radda highlighted the challenges of the job but assured to remain focused and honest in the discharge of his service.

Radda stated that leadership comes with mistake, but stressed that all leaders must work hard to ensure good deeds outweighs poor decisions.

The Katsina State Governor’s public service is difficult and requires dedication and commitment.

“I am now caged, sometimes I find it difficult to go about my normal life, because I will be blocked.

“When I go out from house in the morning, mostly I will not go back until bed time.

“Therefore, I always tell people that the job is difficult, it needs dedication and commitment,” he said.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor noted that the warm welcome and support of his people encourage him in the journey.

“Although, anywhere we visit, the people give us warm welcome, we are really happy with that and this is gives us more courage to do the right thing.

“In such a situation, where people are hailing and saying good things about you, if you betray them, definitely God will deal with you,” he stated.

Radda told religious leaders in the state that his door is always open for advice and suggestions.

“Due to their closeness with the people, the religious leaders should always inform what they are hearing from the public,” he added.

He called on them to support the fight against insecurity at the community level, especially by fishing out the informants and drug dealers in their communities.