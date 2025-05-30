“I Respect And Love PDP, But It’s Time To Progressively Move” – Gov Eno

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has dropped a fresh hint about his plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at a state banquet on Thursday as part of activities to mark his second year in office, Governor Eno affirmed his love and respect for the PDP but subtly added that he may be charting a new course politically.

Though he didn’t mention any new political party of destination in his speech, he told the attendees in what seemed like a farewell speech that it was time to “progressively move” on, suggesting a possible defection to the APC.

“I respect our party, the PDP. I love the PDP. But we all know the way things are.

“So, whatever happens, wherever the journey of life takes me, I will always love you. We’ve built strong friendships, and we will always keep them.

“If you have anything to do, invite me—I will come. I will always be there. But it’s time to progressively move. That again will not affect anything in this state. We do not govern based on political affiliations,” Gov Eno said.

Naija News reports that while the Akwa Ibom Governor has not yet explicitly confirmed his intention to dump the PDP for the APC, his recent alignment and endorsement of President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio ahead of the 2027 general elections suggest a defection might be in the offing.

Speaking further at the event, Eno pointed out that Akwa Ibom comes first, and regardless of political affiliation, the welfare of the people must take precedence.

“I would love to see all our party leaders seated together like this, across party lines. We must always put Akwa Ibom first. We know we have Akwa Ibomites in the PDP, APC, YPP, and IPAC.

“What matters most is that there is food, security, and welfare for our people. The ARISE Agenda provides for all these.

“Whenever anyone flies into Akwa Ibom, please drop your party tag and know you are flying into a united Akwa Ibom,” he said.