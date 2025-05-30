How Police Escort Shot And Killed My Younger Sister – Taraba Governor, Kefas

The Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has dismissed the claims that his late sister, Atsi Kefas, was killed by bandits.

Naija News reports that Atsi Kefas was killed in controversial circumstances six months ago while travelling alongside her mother from Jalingo to Abuja.

Many believed that the vehicle conveying Atsi and the Governor’s mother was attacked by bandits who wanted to kidnap the mother.

However, Kefas, while interacting with journalists in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, on Thursday, revealed that a police escort attached to his mother shot and killed the deceased while travelling from Jalingo to Abuja, along the Wukari-Chonku Road.

Kefas said the investigation revealed that the culprit police escort shot Atsi at close range, stressing that gun pellets were found in the victim’s body during the operation before she subsequently succumbed to death.

Observing a minute silence for Atsi Kefas, and the over 50 people who were recently killed by suspected herders in Karim-Lamido local government area of the state, the Governor called on the people to embrace peace and love one another.

He disclosed that a commission of enquiry will soon be set up to investigate the causes of the crisis and bring lasting peace to the affected area.

Kefas regretted that the people who should be living peacefully together to develop their areas have embraced a crisis that has led to the killing of several lives without any justification.

He further warned that anybody found guilty of breaching peace in the state will not be spared in the eyes of the law.

He said, “Life to me is very precious. You can’t just end someone’s life and think God will be happy with you. My younger sister was shot and killed by a police escort who was inside the bus with her.

“Investigation revealed that she was shot at a close range. The policeman is still undergoing interrogation with the police.”