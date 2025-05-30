How I Was Sexually Molested By Different House-helps, Neighbour At Age 5 – BBNaija’s Frodd

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, better known as Frood, has revealed that he was sexually molested between the ages of five and nine.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star recalled his ordeal via the comment section of a blog post, while reacting to the issue of pedophilia in Nigeria following the confession of controversial singer, Speed Darlington.

Frodd said he was sexually abused by multiple househelps and a neighbour between the ages of five and nine.

Frodd also cautioned parents to be more attentive to their children’s behaviour around adults.

According to the BBNaija star, he was unable to speak about the issue because his parents did not give him the opportunity to open up about it.

He wrote, “As a child, I was physically molested from the age of 5 to about 9 by different house helps we had except for the lady that nurtured me at my baby stage (Aunty Chinenye) the rest may be reading this or they may be in different parts of the world, plus a certain neighbour.

“When your little boy or girl starts becoming attracted or irritated by a big aunty or uncle (watch those aunty’s well). We couldn’t speak then because parents didn’t give us that relationship and they never read the room.”