House Of Reps Summons WAEC Over Exam Irregularities

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies has summoned the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to address growing concerns over delayed papers and other irregularities in the ongoing 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Naija News reports that the committee, chaired by Oboku Abonsizibe Oforji, has given WAEC a 24-hour ultimatum to appear before it on Friday, May 30, 2025. This follows WAEC’s failure to appear before the committee on May 27, 2025, as previously scheduled.

The 2025 WASSCE for school candidates commenced on April 24, 2025, and is set to conclude on June 20, 2025. However, the English paper, scheduled for May 28, was delayed for several hours at multiple centres across the country. The delay led to late-night sittings, with many students expressing frustration over the long waits.

WAEC explained that its focus on curbing question leakage unintentionally caused logistical issues, leading to delays in the smooth administration of the exam. Despite this explanation, the delay has caused widespread unrest among students and parents.

Oforji expressed his frustration at WAEC’s failure to attend the originally scheduled hearing, describing it as unacceptable given the significant public outcry over the irregularities. The committee has raised concerns about the growing number of complaints related to the exam’s conduct.

He said, “The examinations have been riddled with serious irregularities. We’ve received reports of students writing exams as late as midnight in some centres across the country.

“The House felt it necessary to summon WAEC to explain these developments and the trauma candidates are currently facing.”

Oforji also highlighted the irony of WAEC’s response, as the reason for their absence—being engaged in the ongoing exams—was the very issue the committee was investigating.

The committee chair warned that lawmakers would be forced to invoke the constitutional powers of the House if WAEC fails to appear by the stipulated deadline of May 30.

Oforji clarified, “Our intention is not to witch-hunt WAEC but to seek answers that will calm public tension and prevent a recurrence of these challenges.

“WAEC has been conducting exams for decades, and we have never experienced this level of disorganization. Something is wrong, and it must be addressed.”