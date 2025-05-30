Edo: Gov Okpebholo Celebrates APC Victory As PDP Faces Repeated Defeats

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has expressed his confidence in the continuous success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, celebrating what he termed the repeated defeats of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in recent legal battles.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 30, 2025, by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the Governor claimed that the ongoing victories have provided Edo people with a reason for celebration.

The statement followed a celebratory motorcade held in Benin City, where Governor Okpebholo, joined by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, party leaders, youths, market women, and other party supporters, marked the ruling by the Appeal Court, which upheld the APC’s victory.

Naija News gathered that the celebratory procession covered the streets of the state capital, with the people expressing their support for the ruling party.

In his remarks, the Governor emphasised that the continuous triumph of the APC was a sign of divine favour.

“God will continue to give Edo people victory as He is in charge of the affairs of the State,” Okpebholo stated.

The Governor highlighted the repeated defeats suffered by the PDP, citing the governorship election, the Tribunal ruling, and now the Appeal Court judgment, which has further strengthened the position of the APC.

“We have defeated them in the governorship election, the Tribunal, and now at the Appeal Court. We will still defeat them at the Supreme Court. We will continue to defeat them,” he boldly declared.

Okpebholo expressed gratitude for the consistent development and support received under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership.

He assured that the APC’s dominance in Edo was unshakable, adding, “2027 is a done deal in Edo, and Edo people will surely cast their votes for the President come 2027, and nobody can stop Edo people’s voice, not even the PDP.”

In his statement, Okpebholo accused the PDP of attempting to buy influence through corrupt means, stating, “All the money they have stolen in Edo State was taken to court to buy judges and judgment, but they failed as judges refused to be bought and they ensured they did the right thing.”

He criticised the opposition party for crying foul over their alleged loss of mandate, adding that their coalition with figures like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi was doomed to fail.

“The time of PDP is over in Edo State, and under my watch, Edo people will continue to enjoy practical governance and development,” Okpebholo proclaimed.

The Governor highlighted the progress the state has made under his leadership, particularly in infrastructure development. “The state is experiencing development and growth. The first flyover is under construction at Ikpoba-Hill in Ikpoba-Okah Local Government Area. The second and third are underway,” he proudly stated.