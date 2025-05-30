Delta PDP Leaders Warn Members Against Defecting To APC

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ovwian Ward 7, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, have urged its members not to let anyone deceive them into defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP leaders gave the warning at a meeting held at the Ovwian Community’s town hall. They pleaded with the members to reclaim its stolen mandate from the local governments to the presidency.

A former PDP Ward 7 leader, Odjeku Matthew Uparan, said those they brought into the party were the ones deceiving them.

He assured members of the party that the leaders will not betray the trust and confidence reposed in them as they remain in the PDP.

He said, “There’s no other party apart from the PDP in Ovwian Ward 7.

“Nobody should deceive you to join APC. Stay in PDP and work for the party, if the APC comes to you, tell them to stay in their APC and let’s stay in our PDP.”

Another party Chieftain, Lawson.A. Oghoifo, said those who defected to the APC had been problematic within the PDP before their defection.

He claimed that since their defection, the PDP has attained freedom, insisting that is a reason to celebrate.

Oghoifo said the PDP leaders are not running anywhere because they’re not thieves, “Na who thief nai dey run. We nor thief. So, we cannot leave PDP.”