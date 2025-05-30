‘Crisis In PDP Is Not An Indication It Cannot Snatch Power’ – PDP Ex-chair Urges Makinde To Start Working Towards 2027

A former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Kunmi Mustapha, has urged Governor Seyi Makinde to start preparing for a presidential bid in 2027.

Naija News reports that Mustapha, in a statement he signed on Thursday in Ibadan, the state capital, to mark Makinde’s sixth anniversary as governor, said the bravery and leadership qualities the governor exhibited placed him as a better candidate for the presidency.

Mustapha, who is also the Special Adviser to Makinde on Political Affairs, said the current crisis in the main opposition party in Nigeria is not an indication that the PDP cannot snatch power at the centre in 2027.

The PDP chieftain urged Nigerians to look out for honest politicians who have their welfare at heart, rather than those who create suffering for them.

Mustapha also appreciated the efforts of the acting PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, BoT member, Bode George and other national leaders for their efforts in uniting the party.

He said, “The current situation of the main opposition party in Nigeria is not an indication that the PDP cannot snatch power at the centre in 2027.

“Makinde’s giant strides in developing the state and his contributions to the progress of Nigeria are unequal.

“Makinde has distinguished himself as a brave man who exhibits uncommon leadership traits.

“There has not been any politician in Yorubaland, apart from Pa Obafemi Awolowo, who has a vision for the development of the masses and put all his heart into actualising those visions.

“Urban renewal, education, health and infrastructural revamping are part of where he scored greatly, not to talk of promotion of agri-economy, workers’ welfare, unequal employment drive and care for the elderly and other neglected population of the state since he assumed office in 2015.

“Come rain or shine, we commit our loyalty to him. We, therefore, urge him to start working towards 2027.”